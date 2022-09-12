(WAVY) — Happy Monday to you! Welcome to this week’s WAVY Traffic Blog. Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week. Additionally, we have some of the most recent traffic headlines linked for you towards the end of this blog for your convenience.

Before we get to your Traffic in the News headlines, here's a list of closures that may impact your commute.

Construction & Closures

George P. Coleman Memorial Bridge, Route 17:

A series of overnight bridge test openings, lasting up to 20 minutes each, Sept. 12-14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Read the full traffic alert here.

I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

Full overnight closure of the I-464 south ramp to I-64 east, Sept. 12, from midnight to 4 a.m.

Full overnight ramp closure on I-64 west to Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292), Sept. 13-14, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Continuous closure of Galberry Road between Military Highway and Yadkin Road, 9 p.m. on Sept. 9 to 5 a.m. on Sept. 12

I-64, Chesapeake:

Multi-lane closures on I-64 east between Indian River Road (exit 286) and Battlefield Boulevard (exit 290) Sept. 16-17 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

I-64, Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions Sept. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

I-64, Newport News:

Full closure of the on-and off-ramps from I-64 east to J. Clyde Morris Boulevard north (exit 258A) Sept. 11-12 from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the on-and off-ramps from I-64 west to J. Clyde Morris Boulevard north (exit 258B) Sept. 11-15 from 1-4 a.m.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

Continuous closure of the flyover ramp from I-64 west to I-264 east (inside set) (exit 284B), Sept. 9, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Continuous multi-lane closures with traffic shifts on I-264 east from the I-64 flyovers to Witchduck Road (exit 16) beginning as early Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. to Sept. 21 at 5 a.m.

I-264, Norfolk:

Triple-lane closures on I-264 east between Ballentine Boulevard (exit 12) and Military Highway (exit 13) Sept. 12-15 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264, Portsmouth:

Alternating, full closure of the off-ramps from I-264 west Sept. 11-17 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.: (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): I-264 west to Frederick Boulevard (exit 5) I-264 west to Portsmouth Boulevard (exit 4) I-264 west to Victory Boulevard (exit 3) I-264 west to Greenwood Drive (exit 2)



Alternating, full closure of on-ramps to I-264 west Sept. 11-17 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.: (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): On-ramp from Frederick Boulevard north to I-264 west On-ramp from Frederick Boulevard south to I-264 west On-ramp from Portsmouth Boulevard to I-264 west On-ramp from Greenwood Drive to I-264 west



I-664, Hampton / Newport News:

Alternating, full closure of off-ramps from I-664 south Sept. 11-17 starting as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): I-664 south to Power Plant Parkway/Powhatan Parkway (exit 2) I-664 south to Aberdeen Road (exit 3) I-664 south to Chestnut Avenue (exit 4)

Alternating, full closure of on-ramps to I-664 south Sept. 11-17 starting as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): On-ramp from Powhatan Parkway to I-664 south On-ramp from Aberdeen Road to I-664 south On-ramp from Roanoke Avenue to I-664 south



Route 199, James City County:

Alternating full closure of the on- and off-ramps from Route 199 east to Richmond Road Sept. 11-15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sept. 11-14 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Laskin Road, Virginia Beach:

Temporary stoppages and alternating single-lane closures in both directions on First Colonial Road near the I-264 west on-ramp, Sept. 11, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. See more: https://conta.cc/3qJCv1b

