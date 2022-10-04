(WAVY) — Welcome to the WAVY Traffic Blog for the week of October 3 through the 7. Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time.

Before we get to your Traffic in the News headlines, here’s a list of closures that may impact your commute.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it. Details courtesy of The Virginia Department of Transportation.

George P. Coleman Memorial Bridge, Route 17:

A series of overnight bridge test openings, lasting up to 20 minutes each, Oct. 5-6 from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures southbound Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Single-lane closures northbound Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 and Oct. 4-9 beginning as early as 8 p.m. until as late as 6 a.m., including brief, intermittent stoppages starting after 11:59 p.m.

I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

Full ramp closure on I-464 south to I-64 east (exit 1B) on Oct. 6 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64, James City County / New Kent County:

Intermittent stoppages on the following I-64 on- and off-ramps in both directions Oct. 2-8 starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): Route 607/Croaker Road, Norge/Toano (exit 231A/B) Route 30/Old Stage Road, West Point/Toano (exit 227)



I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

Continuous double-lane closures on I-264 east from the I-64 flyovers to Witchduck Road (exit 16) continue through Oct. 3 at 5 a.m. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3r09E8K

Alternating, single-lane daytime closures and multi-lane overnight closures beginning as early as 5 a.m. on Oct. 3 through 5 a.m. on Oct. 7. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3r09E8K

Alternating, single-lane closures on the I-264 east collector-distributor lanes (outside set) at Newtown Road (exit 15A) Oct. 2-8 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road (exit 15A) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) Oct. 2-8 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264, Portsmouth:

Alternating, full closure of the on- and off-ramps on I-264 west Oct. 2-8 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): Frederick Boulevard (exit 5) Portsmouth Boulevard (exit 4) Victory Boulevard (exit 3) Greenwood Drive (exit 2)



I-664, Newport News:

Full closure of the on-ramp from 35th Street to I-664 north Oct. 3-4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Hampton / Newport News:

Alternating, full closure of the on- and off-ramps on I-664 south Oct. 2-8 starting as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): Power Plant Parkway/Powhatan Parkway (exit 2) Aberdeen Road (exit 3) Chestnut Avenue (exit 4)



Traffic in the News

