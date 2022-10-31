NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Welcome to the WAVY Traffic Blog for the week of October 31 through November 4. Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time.

Before we get to your Traffic in the News headlines, here’s a list of closures that may impact your commute.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it.

Details courtesy of The Virginia Department of Transportation.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel

Full closure in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, November 6 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) Expansion Project

Closure and detour of W. Evans Street at I-64 overpass. Friday, October 28 through Friday, November 4 – (24 hours per day)

Closure and detour of Mason Creek Road at I-64 overpass. Friday, October 28 through Friday, November 4 – (24 hours per day)

I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

Overnight ramp closure on I-464 south to I-64 east (exit 1B), Oct. 31 to Nov. 2

Overnight ramp closure on I-64 west to Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292), Nov. 2-4

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

Alternating, single-lane closures on the I-264 east collector-distributor lanes (outside set) at Newtown Road (exit 15A) Oct. 23 to Nov. 5 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road (exit 15A) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) Oct. 23 to Nov. 5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

I-64, Virginia Beach:

Full closure of the on-ramp from Indian River Road east to I-64 west Nov. 1-2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-64 east to Indian River Road east (exit 286B) Nov. 2-3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Norfolk/Virginia Beach/Chesapeake:

Brief, intermittent stoppages on I-64 in both directions between I-264 (exit 284) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289) Nov. 1 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. due to utility work by Dominion Energy.

I-264, Portsmouth:

Alternating, full closure of the on- and off-ramps on I-264 west Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): Frederick Boulevard (exit 5) Portsmouth Boulevard (exit 4) Victory Boulevard (exit 3) Greenwood Drive (exit 2)



I-664, Hampton/Newport News:

Alternating, full closure of the on- and off-ramps on I-664 south Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 starting as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): Power Plant Parkway/Powhatan Parkway (exit 2) Aberdeen Road (exit 3) Chestnut Avenue (exit 4)



