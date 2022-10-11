(WAVY) — Welcome to the WAVY Traffic Blog for the week of October 11-14. Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time.
Construction & Closures
Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it. Details courtesy of The Virginia Department of Transportation.
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:
- Mobile, single-lane closure westbound Oct. 12-13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:
- Full closure of the I-664 south ramp to I-64 west (exit 15B), Oct. 12-13, from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Full closure of the I-64 east ramp to Military Highway (exit 297), Oct. 12-13, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
I-64, James City County/New Kent County:
- Intermittent stoppages on the following I-64 on- and off-ramps in both directions Oct. 9-15 starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously):
- Route 607/Croaker Road, Norge/Toano (exit 231A/B)
- Route 30/Old Stage Road, West Point/Toano (exit 227)
I-264, Portsmouth:
- Alternating, full closure of the on- and off-ramps on I-264 west Oct. 9-15 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously):
- Frederick Boulevard (exit 5)
- Portsmouth Boulevard (exit 4)
- Victory Boulevard (exit 3)
- Greenwood Drive (exit 2)
I-564, Norfolk:
- Full closure of the off-ramp from I-564 east to I-64 west/Granby Street Oct. 9-11 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-664, Hampton/Newport News:
- Alternating, full closure of the on- and off-ramps on I-664 south Oct. 9-15 starting as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously):
- Power Plant Parkway/Powhatan Parkway (exit 2)
- Aberdeen Road (exit 3)
- Chestnut Avenue (exit 4)
Traffic in the News
- Goodbye, S-Curves: Crews begin removal on NC12
- Local agencies part of ‘Operation Crash Reduction’
- Vehicles crash into Virginia Beach home; 2 hurt
- One dead after 2-vehicle crash in Chesapeake
- City: VB family accidentally cited after crash
