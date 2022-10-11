(WAVY) — Welcome to the WAVY Traffic Blog for the week of October 11-14. Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time.

Before we get to your Traffic in the News headlines, here’s a list of closures that may impact your commute.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it. Details courtesy of The Virginia Department of Transportation.

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

Mobile, single-lane closure westbound Oct. 12-13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

Full closure of the I-664 south ramp to I-64 west (exit 15B), Oct. 12-13, from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Full closure of the I-64 east ramp to Military Highway (exit 297), Oct. 12-13, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64, James City County/New Kent County:

Intermittent stoppages on the following I-64 on- and off-ramps in both directions Oct. 9-15 starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): Route 607/Croaker Road, Norge/Toano (exit 231A/B) Route 30/Old Stage Road, West Point/Toano (exit 227)



I-264, Portsmouth:

Alternating, full closure of the on- and off-ramps on I-264 west Oct. 9-15 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): Frederick Boulevard (exit 5) Portsmouth Boulevard (exit 4) Victory Boulevard (exit 3) Greenwood Drive (exit 2)



I-564, Norfolk:

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-564 east to I-64 west/Granby Street Oct. 9-11 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Hampton/Newport News:

Alternating, full closure of the on- and off-ramps on I-664 south Oct. 9-15 starting as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): Power Plant Parkway/Powhatan Parkway (exit 2) Aberdeen Road (exit 3) Chestnut Avenue (exit 4)



