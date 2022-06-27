(WAVY) — In this week’s Traffic Blog, we’re breaking down road closures on the Fourth of July, new work zones and your Traffic in the News.

Before we get to your Traffic in the News headlines, here’s a list of closures that may impact your commute.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it. Details courtesy of The Virginia Department of Transportation.

﻿I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-64 west to Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292) June 30 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project, Newport News:

Full closures in both directions on Denbigh Boulevard between Millwood Drive and Pocahontas Drive June 24 and 27-29 from 7 p.m. each night until 6 a.m. the following morning. Signed detour in place to Bland Boulevard. Click here for full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3ydc2gW

I-64, Express Lanes:

Full consecutive closure in both directions starting June 24 at 9 p.m. until June 26 at 3 p.m.

I-64, Virginia Beach:

Double-lane closures with brief, intermittent stoppages on I-64 east near the I-264 interchange (exit 284) June 25 from 11 pm. to 4 a.m.

I-664, Newport News:

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-664 south to Roanoke Avenue (exit 4) June 26-30 starting as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-95: Emporia:

Full closure of the on-ramp from Route 58 west to I-95 south from June 27-30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

