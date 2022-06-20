(WAVY) — In this week’s Traffic Blog, we’re breaking down recent updates on the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel Expansion Project, recent vehicle crashes involving high speeds and the latest installment of ‘Fueling the Facts’.

Before we get to your Traffic in the News headlines, here’s a list of closures that may impact your commute.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it. Details courtesy of The Virginia Department of Transportation.

I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-64 west to Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292) June 25-26 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of northbound Military Highway between the I-64 on- and off-ramps June 21 and June 23 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Full closure of southbound Military Highway between the I-64 on- and off-ramps June 22 and June 24 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-264, Berkley Bridge:

Triple-lane closures westbound June 20-23 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project, Newport News:

Full closures in both directions on Denbigh Boulevard between Millwood Drive and Pocahontas Drive June 20-23 from 7 p.m. each night until 6 a.m. the following morning. Signed detour in place to Bland Boulevard. Click here for full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3O6nJM0

Alternating multi-lane closures, with brief, intermittent stoppages up to 20 minutes each, on I-64 in both directions at the Denbigh Boulevard overpass June 22-23 and 26-29, starting as early as 7 p.m. westbound and 10 p.m. eastbound until 5 a.m.

I-64, Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions: Consecutively starting June 17 at 11 p.m. until June 19 at 3 p.m. June 21-24 from 9 a.m. to as late as 12:30 p.m. Consecutively starting June 24 at 9 p.m. until June 26 at 3 p.m.



I-664, Newport News:

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-664 south to Roanoke Avenue (exit 4) June 19-25 starting as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Laskin Road, Virginia Beach:

Full, overnight closures of the signalized entrance into the Hilltop Plaza Shopping Center at Laskin Road, near Republic Road, June 19-23 from as early as 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3b7B87U

Route 58, Emporia:

Full closure of the on-ramp from Route 58 west to I-95 south June 20-23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Have a major roadway you’d like us to mention more often? Roadway problems? Traffic Anchor Madison Pearman’s email inbox is open!

Traffic In The News

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project Update

Crews are welcoming Mary the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) to the HRBT’s South Island and are beginning to reassemble her. Measuring 430 feet long and 46 feet in diameter, Mary is the tunnel boring machine that will be used to construct the new tunnels as part of the HRBT Expansion Project.

In addition to the TBM, VDOT says the Expansion Project will also close the I-64 westbound West Bay Avenue off-ramp for several weeks during a specific time frame. Crews tell us the work will start Tuesday, June 21, and will be in place until July 8, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

You can read more here.

More traffic headlines from the past week:

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news, weather and traffic.