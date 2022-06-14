(WAVY) — In this week’s 10 On Your side traffic blog, we’re breaking down everything from Rodanthe bridge opening delays, to a longtime Hampton road closure.

Before we get to your Traffic in the News headlines, here’s a list of closures that may impact your commute.

Have a major roadway you’d like us to mention more often? Roadway problems? Traffic Anchor Madison Pearman’s email inbox is open — happy scrolling!

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it. Details courtesy of The Virginia Department of Transportation.

City of Hampton:

Hampton city leaders say drivers can expect Bainbridge Avenue to be closed for several weeks while crews work to install water main pipelines on the road between West County Street and Cameron Street as part of the Phoebus Area Sanitary Sewer Extension project. Detours will be in place for the 6-8 week project.

I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

Full closure of the I-264 west off-ramp to I-64 west on June 13-17 and June 22-23 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64, Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions: Consecutively starting June 10 at 11 p.m. until June 12 at 3 p.m. June 14-17 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 16 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Consecutively starting June 17 at 11 p.m. until June 19 at 3 p.m.



I-64, Virginia Beach:

Full-closure of the on-ramp from Indian River Road east to I-64 west June 15 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. with a signed detour in place utilizing Regent University Drive.

I-664, Newport News:

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-664 south to Roanoke Avenue (exit 4) June 12-18 starting as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic In The News

Stay with WAVY.com with more local news, weather and traffic.