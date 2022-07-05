(WAVY) — After a long holiday weekend, many drivers are looking to get back into their normally scheduled commutes. Some may be impacted by some road closures along the way, but that’s why we’re detailing the potential headaches so you know ahead of time!

Before we get to your Traffic in the News headlines, here’s a list of closures that may impact your commute.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it. Details courtesy of The Virginia Department of Transportation.

I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

Consecutive, full ramp closure on I-64 west to George Washington Highway (exit 296A) beginning as early as 12:01 a.m. on July 6 through 7 a.m. on July 20.

Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 west between Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292) and I-464 (exit 291A) July 9 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full ramp closure on I-64 west to Route 168 south (exit 291B) July 9 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64, Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project, Newport News:

Full closures in both directions on Denbigh Boulevard between Millwood Drive and Pocahontas Drive July 5-7 from 7 p.m. each night until 6 a.m. the following morning. Signed detour in place to Bland Boulevard. Click here for full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3AjeaF7

I-64, Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions: July 5-7 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. July 8 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. July 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

Alternating, single-lane closures on the I-264 east collector-distributor lanes (outside set) at Newtown Road (exit 15A) July 5-9 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) July 5-9 from 7 p.m. until as late as 10 a.m.

Double-lane closures on I-264 west from Witchduck Road (exit 16) to Newtown Road (exit 15) from July 8 at 9 p.m. to July 11 at 5 a.m.

Continuous, single-lane closure on I-264 east from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) from July 8 at 7 p.m. to July 11 at 5 a.m.

I-664, Hampton/Newport News:

Alternating, full closure of off-ramps from I-664 south July 5-9 starting as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: I-664 south to Power Plant Parkway / Powhatan Parkway (exit 2) I-664 south to Aberdeen Road (exit 3) I-664 south to Chestnut Avenue (exit 4)

Alternating, full closure of on-ramps to I-664 south July 5-9 starting as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: On-ramp from Powhatan Parkway to I-664 south On-ramp from Aberdeen Road to I-664 south On-ramp from Roanoke Avenue to I-664 south



I-95, Emporia:

Full closure of the on-ramp from Route 58 west to I-95 south from July 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Traffic in the News

Fueling the Facts: Does changing your engine filter improve your MPG?

10 On Your Side went right to the experts to “Fuel the Facts” about what’s worth doing to conserve gasoline.

By changing your vehicle’s engine filter, are you improving your car’s MPG? Potentially.

“Anything that you do to help maintain your engine and your vehicle and keep it in top condition is gonna help you keep your gas mileage down,” explains AAA’s Holly Dalby. “So your air filter is going to bring in that air to help cool the engine, help keep it running smoothly. If that’s dirty, clogged that’s the harder your engine is going to have to work to breathe. That’s the more gas you’re going to use. So keep that changed according to your manufacturer’s recommendation.”

Additionally, if not maintained properly, your car’s fuel efficiency could decrease over the years. One of the many reasons it’s important to stay on top of your car’s recommended maintenance.

Missed our latest ‘Fueling the Facts’ on the weather and its impact on your gas tank? Click here.

VBPD reminds community of Do Not Tow program

Officers say the program is designed for drivers who park in a municipal lot. They can obtain a do not tow sticker to avoid getting their vehicle towed. Drivers then have between 8 a.m. and noon the following day to pick up their vehicles.

The program is eligible at the municipal parking lots on 2nd, 4th, 19th and 25th Streets and Rudee Loop.

Officials say the lots close at 12:30 a.m. and vehicles must be tagged before 2:30 a.m. To get a pass, drivers need to talk to a parking attendant or call 757-385-5600.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news, weather and traffic.