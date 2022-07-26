(WAVY) — As we near the end of July, we welcome new road work projects while celebrating some long awaited conclusions of others. Before we get to your Traffic in the News headlines, here’s a list of closures that may impact your commute.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it. Details courtesy of The Virginia Department of Transportation.

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures southbound July 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Single-lane closures beginning at 9 p.m., with brief, intermittent stoppages from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Southbound July 25 and July 28 Northbound July 26-27



High Rise Bridge, I-64:

Single-lane closure eastbound July 26-27 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

﻿I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

Continuous, full closure of the I-64 east off-ramp to George Washington Highway (exit 296A) remains in place though July 24.

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-64 east to Military Highway (exit 297A) as well as the on-ramp from Military Highway to I-64 east July 30 and July 31 beginning as early as 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Ramps will be closed sequentially and not at the same time.

I-64, Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions: July 24 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Consecutively starting June 30 at 9 a.m. through July 31 at 6:30 p.m.



I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

Alternating, single-lane closures on the I-264 east collector-distributor lanes (outside set) at Newtown Road (exit 15A) July 24-30 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) July 24-30 from 7 p.m. until as late as 10 a.m.

Double-lane closures on I-264 west from Witchduck Road (exit 16) to Newtown Road (exit 15) from July 22 at 9 p.m. to July 25 at 5 a.m. and from July 29 at 9 p.m. to Aug. 1 at 5 a.m.

Continuous, single-lane closure on I-264 east from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) from July 29 at 9 p.m. to Aug. 1 at 5 a.m.

I-264, Portsmouth:

Alternating, full closure of on-ramps to I-264 west July 26-30 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.: (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): On-ramp from Frederick Boulevard north to I-264 west On-ramp from Frederick Boulevard south to I-264 west On-ramp from Portsmouth Boulevard to I-264 west

Alternating, full closure of the off-ramps from I-264 west July 26-30 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.: (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): I-264 west to Frederick Boulevard (exit 5) I-264 west to Portsmouth Boulevard (exit 4) I-264 west to Victory Boulevard (exit 3)



I-664, Hampton/Newport News:

Alternating, full closure of on-ramps to I-664 south July 24-30 starting as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 10 a.m.: (ramps will not be closed simultaneously) On-ramp from Powhatan Parkway to I-664 south On-ramp from Aberdeen Road to I-664 south On-ramp from Roanoke Avenue to I-664 south

Alternating, full closure of off-ramps from I-664 south July 24-30 starting as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 10 a.m.: (ramps will not be closed simultaneously) I-664 south to Power Plant Parkway / Powhatan Parkway (exit 2) I-664 south to Aberdeen Road (exit 3) I-664 south to Chestnut Avenue (exit 4)



Traffic in the News

Gas Prices

