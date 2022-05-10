(WAVY) — In this week’s traffic blog, we’re talking about a longtime closure of a bridge in Accomack County that’s getting repaired, an early morning full closure of the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel on Sunday and some recent, local headlines in the traffic world.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you're heading, you're likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel: Full directional closure eastbound May 15 from 2-3 a.m. and westbound from 3-4 a.m. for tide gate testing.

Accomack County, May 9: A Virginia Department of Transportation project to replace the bridge superstructure on Route 701 (Jenkins Bridge Road) over Holdens Creek in Temperanceville is estimated to start next week. Starting as early as May 9, Route 701 (Jenkins Bridge Road) will be closed between the intersections of Route 695 (Saxis Road) and Route 702 (Horsey Road) with signed detours in place.

I-564 Norfolk, May 9-11: Full closure of the off-ramp from I-564 to Gate 3 (Bainbridge Avenue) May 9-11 from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-564 to Gate 3 (Bainbridge Avenue) May 9-11 from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. I-64 Express Lanes, May 12: Full closure in both directions on May 12 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Traffic In The News

