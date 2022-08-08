PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Happy Monday to you! Welcome to this week’s WAVY Traffic Blog. Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time. Additionally, we have some of the most recent traffic headlines linked for you towards the end of this blog for your convenience.

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

Mobile single-lane closures eastbound Aug. 8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure eastbound Aug. 11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single lane closure I-64 west at S. Mallory Street Friday, August 5 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Closure and detour I-64 west off-ramp Exit 268 to S. Mallory Street, Monday, August 8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single lane closure I-64 west at S. Mallory Street, Monday, August 8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

Northbound: Alternating, single-lane closures Aug. 6-13 starting as early as 8 p.m., with brief, intermittent stoppages from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Single-lane closure Aug. 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound: Alternating, single-lane closures starting as early as 9 p.m., with brief, intermittent stoppages Aug. 7 and Aug. 13 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Berkley Bridge, I-264:

Full stoppage westbound Aug. 7 from 5-5:10 p.m.

Triple-lane closures westbound Aug. 7-10 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

James River Bridge, Route 17:

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures in both directions Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Single-lane closure southbound Aug. 10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

﻿I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

For additional information about lane closures and other project impacts, click here.

Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 west near Great Bridge Boulevard overpass (approximate mile marker 293) Aug. 8-9 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ongoing flagging operations on Shell Road at the I-64 overpass Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Continuous detour on Shell Road near the I-64 overpass beginning as early as 6 a.m. on Aug. 6 through 3 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-64 east to Military Highway (exit 297A) as well as the on-ramp from Military Highway to I-64 east Aug. 6-7, beginning as early as 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Ramps will be closed sequentially and not at the same time.

Full closure of the on-ramp from I-264 west to I-64 west Aug. 8-11 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64, Virginia Beach/Chesapeake:

Triple-lane closures on I-64 east between Indian River Road (exit 286) and Battlefield Boulevard (exit 290) Aug. 12-13 starting as early as 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.

I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

Continuous, single-lane closure on I-264 east from Newtown Road (exit 15A) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) from Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. to Aug. 8 at 5 a.m.

Alternating, single-lane closures on the I-264 east collector-distributor lanes (outside set) at Newtown Road (exit 15A) Aug. 7-13 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road (exit 15A) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) Aug. 7-13 from 7 p.m. until as late as 10 a.m.

Double-lane closures on I-264 west from Witchduck Road (exit 16) to Newtown Road (exit 15A) from Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. to Aug. 8 at 5 a.m. and from Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. to Aug. 15 at 5 a.m.

I-264, Chesapeake:

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-264 west to I-64 west (exit 1) Aug. 7-8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Newport News

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-664 south to Roanoke Avenue (exit 4) Aug. 7-13 starting as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

