Before we get to your Traffic in the News headlines, here's a list of closures that may impact your commute.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it. Details courtesy of The Virginia Department of Transportation.

I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

Full overnight closure of the I-64 west ramp to Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292) Aug. 28 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Full overnight closure of the I-64 west off-ramp to Military Highway (exit 297) Aug. 29-30 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Full overnight closure of the I-464 south off-ramp to I-64 east (exit 1B) Aug. 30-31 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 west between the High Rise Bridge and Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292) with brief, intermittent stoppages (up to 20 minutes) Aug. 30-31 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full overnight closure on Shell Road at the I-64 overpass Aug. 29-30 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Weekday flagging operations on Yadkin Road at the I-64 overpass Aug. 30-31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

Continuous multi-lane closures with traffic shifts on I-264 east from the I-64 flyovers to Witchduck Road (exit 16) beginning as early Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. to Aug. 30 at 5 a.m.

Alternating, single-lane closures on the I-264 east collector-distributor lanes (outside set) at Newtown Road (exit 15A) Aug. 28 to Sept. 1 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road (exit 15A) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) Aug. 28 to Sept. 1 from 7 p.m. until as late as 5 a.m.

I-264, Chesapeake:

Full closure of off-ramp from I-264 west to I-664 north (exit 1) Aug. 28 to Sept. 2 starting as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264, Portsmouth:

Alternating, full closure of the off-ramps from I-264 west Aug. 28 to Sept. 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.: (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): I-264 west to Frederick Boulevard (exit 5) I-264 west to Portsmouth Boulevard (exit 4) I-264 west to Victory Boulevard (exit 3) I-264 west to Greenwood Drive (exit 2)

Alternating, full closure of on-ramps to I-264 west Aug. 28 to Sept. 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.: (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): On-ramp from Frederick Boulevard north to I-264 west On-ramp from Frederick Boulevard south to I-264 west On-ramp from Portsmouth Boulevard to I-264 west On-ramp from Greenwood Drive to I-264 west



I-664, Chesapeake:

Full closure of on-ramp from Route 58 south to I-664 south Aug. 30-31 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Hampton / Newport News:

Alternating, full closure of off-ramps from I-664 south Aug. 28 to Sept. 2 starting as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): I-664 south to Power Plant Parkway/Powhatan Parkway (exit 2) I-664 south to Aberdeen Road (exit 3) I-664 south to Chestnut Avenue (exit 4)

Alternating, full closure of on-ramps to I-664 south Aug. 28 to Sept. 2 starting as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): On-ramp from Powhatan Parkway to I-664 south On-ramp from Aberdeen Road to I-664 south On-ramp from Roanoke Avenue to I-664 south



Route 460, Isle of Wight County/Southampton County:

Starting as early as Aug. 25, Route 460 west traffic will be shifted to the eastbound inside lane on the newly rehabilitated portion of the bridge, and Route 460 east traffic will continue within the outside eastbound lane on Route 460 between Zuni Circle and Tucker Swamp Road, with single lanes open in both directions. Wide loads exceeding 10 feet 6 inches are advised to use alternate routes.

Traffic in the News

Back To School

According to Virginia law, drivers must stop when approaching, from any direction, any school bus which is stopped on any roadway and should remain stopped until all the children are clear of the roadway and the bus is put in motion.

However, a driver does not have to stop when approaching a stopped school bus if the bus is stopped on the other roadway of a divided highway separated from the roadway by a physical barrier or an unpaved area.

To avoid an accident and a hefty fine, drivers must stop 20 feet behind the bus until the stop arm is withdrawn and the bus starts moving.

Parents can help protect their children by making sure they follow these rules:

Never walk behind a bus.

Walk-in front of the crossing gate, so drivers can see them.

Never bend down to pick up a dropped item.

