Have a road issue in your neck of the woods? You can get 10 On Your Side by emailing me at madison.pearman@wavy.com.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it.

﻿I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

Full closure of Great Bridge Boulevard at the I-64 overpass Aug. 14-18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-64 west to Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292) Aug 17-18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-64 west to Route 168 south (exit 291B) Aug. 14-19, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Virginia Beach/Chesapeake:

Triple-lane closures on I-64 east between Indian River Road (exit 286) and Battlefield Boulevard (exit 290) Aug. 12-13 starting as early as 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.

I-64, Chesapeake:

Full closure of the on-ramp from Greenbrier Parkway north to I-64 west Aug. 14-16 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Express Lanes

Full closure in both directions:

Aug. 14-15 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Aug. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Aug. 16 from 11 a.m. to noon

I-64, James City County / New Kent County:

Intermittent stoppages on the following I-64 on- and off-ramps in both directions Aug. 15 starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously):

Route 607/Croaker Road to Route 30/Rochambeau Drive, Norge/Toano (exit 231A)

Route 607/Croaker Road (exit 231B)

Route 30/Old Stage Road, West Point/Toano (exit 227)

Route 33/Eltham Road, West Point (exit 220)

I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

Continuous, double-lane closure on I-264 east from Newtown Road (exit 15A) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) from Aug. 15 at 5 a.m. to Aug. 19 at 5 a.m.

Continuous multi-lane closures with traffic shifts on I-264 east from the I-64 flyovers to Witchduck Road (exit 16) beginning as early Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. to Aug. 23 at 5 a.m. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3onhaJz

I-264, Chesapeake:

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-264 west to I-64 west (exit 1) Aug. 7-8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Norfolk:

Full closure of the on-ramp from Portsmouth Boulevard west to I-664 south Aug. 15-18 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Hampton / Newport News:

Alternating, full closure of off-ramps from I-664 south Aug. 14-19 starting as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): I-664 south to Power Plant Parkway / Powhatan Parkway (exit 2) I-664 south to Aberdeen Road (exit 3) I-664 south to Chestnut Avenue (exit 4)

Alternating, full closure of on-ramps to I-664 south Aug. 14-19 starting as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): On-ramp from Powhatan Parkway to I-664 south On-ramp from Aberdeen Road to I-664 south On-ramp from Roanoke Avenue to I-664 south



Route 460, Isle of Wight:

Starting as early as Aug. 18, Route 460 east traffic will be shifted to the outside eastbound lane on the bridge over Blackwater River, and Route 460 west traffic will continue within the outside westbound lane on Route 460 between Zuni Circle and Tucker Swamp Road, with single lanes open in both directions. Wide loads exceeding 10 feet 6 inches are advised to use alternate routes.

Mt. Pleasant Road, Virginia Beach/Chesapeake:

The North Landing Bridge on Mount Pleasant Road is closed to drivers so that crews can make emergency repairs over a course of several days. It’s anticipated to reopen on Thursday, August 18. A detour is in place.

Traffic in the Headlines

‘Missy Elliott Boulevard’: Roadway named for Portsmouth native

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth City Council voted Tuesday to permanently change an existing street name to “Missy Elliott Boulevard.”

The roadway will honor Portsmouth native Melissa Arnette Elliott, the award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter and producer best known by the stage name “Missy Elliott.”

Read more here.

North Landing Bridge to close several days for repairs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The North Landing Bridge in Virginia Beach will be closed for repairs.

According to a social media post from Virginia Beach police Sunday afternoon, the bridge will be closed for approximately three days, through Wednesday, for the repair.

Read more here.

