(WAVY) — As this week comes to an end, 10 On Your Side is recapping the last seven days on the road and giving you a heads up on what to expect for your next batch of commutes.

We’re welcoming new projects by honoring road improvement workers during National Work Zone Awareness Week. From April 8 to April 15, WAVY News is helping to remind drivers what they can do to protect people occupying work zones.

NWZAW is a spring campaign held at the beginning of construction season to remind drivers to practice awareness and safety in the work zones. Virginia Department of Transportation workers are consistently putting themselves near high-speed roads in order to better your commute. The least we can do is help them work safely.

This year is the state of Virginia’s chance to host an event inviting stakeholders from several states.

The Virginia Department of Transportation tells WAVY NeEws they are lifting most lane closures for holiday travel this coming Easter from noon on Friday, April 15, until noon on Tuesday, April 19.

There will still be semi-permanent work zones in place creating potential traffic delays. You can read the full release here.

Traffic on I-264 eastbound may be diverted at Parks Avenue and redirected westbound on I-264 as early as:

Friday, April 8 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 9 at 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 10 at 5 p.m.

If the diversion is deemed necessary, the eastbound exit for S. Birdneck Road and the westbound exit for First Colonial Road would be closed. Be sure to have notifications turned on our WAVY New 10 mobile app for instant notification if/when this closure takes place.

Hampton Roads Transit said Routes 20,33 and 960 will detour from April 8-10. The lineup at Arctic and 19th streets will be relocated to 18th Street and Cypress Avenue.

HRT delays are also possible due to higher traffic volumes.

Click here for more information on HRT changes.

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it.

James River Bridge (Route 17): Alternating, single-lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southbound April 12 Both directions April 13

Alternating, single-lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (I-664:) Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures Northbound April 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures Coleman Bridge (Route 17): Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures in both directions April 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures in both directions

Hampton Off-ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south: Alternating, single-lane closure s April 10 from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. April 11-14 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Express Lanes Full consecutive closure in both directions: April 8 at 11 p.m. through April 10 at 3 p.m. April 11-15 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Chesapeake I-64 east from Greenbrier Parkway to Battlefield Boulevard: Triple lane closures, including brief, intermittent stoppages April 13 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion I-64 west to Great Bridge Boulevard: Full closure of the off-ramp April 14 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Click here for the full traffic alert. On-ramp from George Washington Highway north to I-64 west: Ongoing, continuous closure Until 5 a.m. on Thursday, April 14



I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

Newtown Road to Witchduck Road (I-264): Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 in both directions April 10-16 from 7 p.m. until as late as 10 a.m.

Independence Boulevard to Newtown Road (I-264): Continuous, single-lane closure on I-264 west Starting as early as April 8 at 7 p.m. to April 15 at 5 a.m.



I-564, Norfolk

Consecutive, double-lane closures in both directions between the runway tunnel and Terminal Boulevard April 8 at 7 p.m. through April 11 as late as 5 a.m.



I-664, Chesapeake

Full closure of the off-ramp from I-664 south to Route 58 east April 10-14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

Ongoing closure of a portion of Fremac Drive, now through May 1.

