(WAVY) — After some less than favorable driving conditions on Thursday evening, Hampton Roads commuters were met with a near-perfect drive on Friday. As this week comes to an end, 10 On Your Side is recapping the last seven days and giving you a heads up on what to expect for your next batch of commutes.

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it.

Bridges and Tunnels

Midtown Tunnel (Norfolk/Portsmouth): Full closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, April 3 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.

Full closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, April 3 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning. Downtown Tunnel (Norfolk/Portsmouth: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Monday, April 4; Tuesday, April 5; Wednesday, April 6 and Thursday, April 7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Monday, April 4; Tuesday, April 5; Wednesday, April 6 and Thursday, April 7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64 (Hampton/Norfolk): Westbound: Single-lane closure April 5 and April 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Eastbound: Single-lane closure April 8 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Major Roadways

I-64

Express Lanes (all): Full consecutive closure in both directions: April 1 at 11 p.m. through April 3 at 3 p.m. April 8 at 11 p.m. through April 10 at 3 p.m.

Full consecutive closure in both directions: Chesapeake: Brief, intermittent stoppages on I-64 west near Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289) and Battlefield Boulevard (exit 290) April 7-8 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Brief, intermittent stoppages on I-64 west near Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289) and Battlefield Boulevard (exit 290) April 7-8 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion (Chesapeake): Ongoing, continuous closure of the on-ramp from George Washington Highway (Route 17) north to I-64 west until 5 a.m. on Thursday, April 14.

I-564

Starting Friday (4/1): Consecutive, double-lane closures on I-564 east between the runway tunnel and Terminal Boulevard April 1 at 7 p.m. through April 4 at 5 a.m.

Consecutive, double-lane closures on I-564 east between the runway tunnel and Terminal Boulevard April 1 at 7 p.m. through April 4 at 5 a.m. Starting Sunday (4/8): Consecutive, double-lane closures on I-564 in both directions between the runway tunnel and Terminal Boulevard April 8 at 7 p.m. through April 11 as late as 5 a.m.

I-664, Chesapeake

Full closure of the following ramps: From Route 58 west to I-664 north April 4-5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. From I-664 south (exit 13B) to Route 58 east April 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. From Route 58 west to I-664 south April 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 .m. From Route 58 east to I-664 north April 8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

Ongoing closure of a portion of Fremac Drive, now through May 1.

In addition to a busier week in construction, we’re also busy prepping for a week of safety reminders. Not only is April Distracted Driving Awareness Month, but this coming week is National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW).

NWZAW is a spring campaign held at the beginning of construction season to remind drivers to practice awareness and safety in the work zones. Virginia Department of Transportation workers are consistently putting themselves near high-speed roads in order to better your commute. The least we can do is help them work safely.

NWZAW is held from April 11 through 15. This year is the state of Virginia’s chance to host an event inviting stakeholders from all over the country.

In this week leading up to the campaign and the event, WAVY News will be issuing reminders and sharing stories to keep work zone safety in the front of your mind when you’re at the wheel.

Traffic In The News

