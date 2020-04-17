Live Now
Traffic alert: Crash closes White Marsh Road in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT Hampton Roads and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said a crash closed White Marsh Road Friday afternoon.

VDOT Hampton Roads posted on Twitter around 4:15 p.m. Friday saying Route 617 (White Marsh Road) near Route 626 (Beechland Road) was closed.

The tweet said drivers should seek an alternate route and expect delays.

