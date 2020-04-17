Traffic alert: Crash closes White Marsh Road in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT Hampton Roads and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said a crash closed White Marsh Road Friday afternoon.
VDOT Hampton Roads posted on Twitter around 4:15 p.m. Friday saying Route 617 (White Marsh Road) near Route 626 (Beechland Road) was closed.
The tweet said drivers should seek an alternate route and expect delays.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
