Tractor-trailer spills diesel fuel in IOW accident; driver charged

ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. (WAVY) – The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned in Isle of Wight County Monday morning has been charged with reckless driving.

Virginia State Police were called to the scene of the accident on Route 460 near Cut Thru Road just after 8:30 a.m.

The tractor-trailer was hauling liquid aluminum sulfate, which is a corrosive material.

That hazmat material did not spill, but the truck leaked about 100 gallons of diesel fuel, according to State Police.

Route 460 had to be shut down to traffic in both directions as crews work to clean up the spill and clear the scene. VDOT crews are redirecting traffic at Route 638. There is also a detour in place from Rt. 460 to Rt. 258 north to Rt. 620 West back to 460.

The driver, Arrick Chaffin of Nottoway, Virginia, was not hurt, but has been charged.

