NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer loaded with pickles overturned on I-64 east Wednesday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya, the tractor-trailer was cut off by another driver around 1 p.m., in the HOV lanes near Chesapeake Boulevard. In an attempt to avoid a crash, the tractor-trailer driver overcorrected and hit the jersey wall. This caused the vehicle to overturn. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver received minor injuries, Sgt. Anaya said.

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

It took crews several hours to upright the vehicle and clear the scene. The HOV system was closed during that time.