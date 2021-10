PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – All eastbound lanes of VA-164 on the West Norfolk Bridge in Portsmouth were closed Tuesday due to a tractor-trailer crash.

Images show the tractor-trailer is on its side.

A detour is in place at West Norfolk Road.

Update: Crash: EB (VA-164 East on the West Norfolk Bridge) in Portsmouth. All EB travel lanes closed. Potential Delays. 11:24AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) October 12, 2021

Stay with WAVY for updates.