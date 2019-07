PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer overturned on VA-164 Tuesday around noon.

Images from the scene showed the vehicle on its side, blocking part of the roadway.

The accident impacted traffic flow in the eastbound lanes near London Boulevard in Portsmouth.

A tow truck was called to the scene to get the tractor-trailer upright. The accident was cleared just before 2 p.m.