SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic troubles in Suffolk Tuesday evening.

According to VDOT, the accident is on southbound VA-135, in the vicinity of Bridge Rd (US-17N). This is just north of VA-164.

VDOT cameras show a large emergency vehicle response. As of 5:15 p.m., all southbound lanes remained closed to traffic.

There is a detour in place at Magnolia Drive/University Boulevard to divert drivers around the crash scene.