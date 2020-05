NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Injuries have been reported after a tractor-trailer overturned Friday morning on eastbound I-64 in Newport News.

State Police say the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. near mile marker 250.7, near Fort Eustis Boulevard.

Police say injuries were reported and an eastbound lane and an exit ramp are closed. No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking article. Check back for updates.