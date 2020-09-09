Tractor-trailer loses control on I-64 West, no other vehicles involved in accident

Photo provided by Virginia State Police. Sept. 9, 2020

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer driver lost control during Wednesday morning’s wet weather, and the vehicle jackknifed across all lanes of Interstate 64 near Fort Eustis Boulevard, Virginia State Police confirmed.

The accident happened around 8:13 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-64. Photos released by State Police show that it was an empty flat bed tractor-trailer that was involved.

Troopers were still on scene investigating two hours later.

All lanes have reopened, but as of 10:15 a.m. there was still a 4-mile traffic backup as a result of the incident.

