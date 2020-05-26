Tractor-trailer gets stuck inside Downtown Tunnel after scraping roof; multiple crashes reported

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer got stuck inside the westbound Downtown Tunnel from Norfolk to Portsmouth after scraping the top of the tunnel Tuesday morning.

The incident, which occurred around 11 a.m., caused multiple crashes and stopped all traffic through the westbound tube for several hours.

Virginia State Police say the driver of a gold SUV and two children inside the SUV were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a crash involving the tractor-trailer and another SUV.

A second crash, also involving two SUVs, happened due to the emergency stop of traffic after the trailer became stuck. No injuries were reported in that crash.

Photos of the scene show a blue device on top of the tractor-trailer, which scraped the roof of the tunnel.

VDOT crews were able to remove the truck around 12:45 p.m. and started working on repairing the roof of the tunnel. The westbound tunnel reopened around 3:40 p.m.

Latest Posts