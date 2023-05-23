SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer fire caused part of Holland Road to close Tuesday morning in Suffolk.

According to a Facebook post from the city of Suffolk, both eastbound and westbound lanes in the 2000 block of Holland Rd. were closed due to the tractor-trailer fire. The call for the fire came in around 9:17 a.m.

Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment and then saw the vehicle caught on fire. No injuries were reported.

The diesel tank in the tractor-trailer ruptured during the fire, which resulted in 100 gallons of fuel being spilled. Police say hazmat is on the way to the scene and that they expect the roadway to be closed for the next two hours.