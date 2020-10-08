Tractor-trailer crash with possible hazmat spill shuts down I-64 east in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a tractor-trailer crash tied up all eastbound lanes on Interstate 64 in James City County Thursday evening.

Police said the crash happened around 4:48 p.m. at the 234 mile-marker.

Preliminary investigation shows the truck ran off the roadway, struck the jersey wall, lost control and then overturned.

The driver was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The road was still closed as of 7:20 p.m. due to a possible hazmat spill, state police said.

Traffic was being detoured at exit 234.

As of 6:15 p.m., there was a traffic backup of about four miles.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

