Tractor-trailer crash with injuries reported on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Injuries have been reported after a tractor-trailer crash on westbound I-264 in Virginia Beach, State Police confirmed.

The accident happened just after noon at mile marker 13.9 near Newtown Road. Police said two other vehicles were involved and injuries were reported to be non life-threatening.

The scene was cleared around 2 p.m.

No other details are available at this time.

WAVY has reached out to police for more details. Check back for updates on this breaking news.

Tractor-trailer crash on westbound I-264 in Virginia Beach on Oct. 26, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Brian Kraus)

Tractor-trailer crash on westbound I-264 in Virginia Beach on Oct. 26, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Brian Kraus)

Latest Posts: