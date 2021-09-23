Tractor-trailer crash shuts down part of US-17 in Isle of Wight Co.

ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. (WAVY) – All northbound and southbound lanes of US-17 (Carrollton Blvd) in the area of Bush Creek Circle are closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.
The last update from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said a detour is in place at US-258.
10 On Your Side has reached out to Virginia State Police for more information on the crash.
Tweets from VDOT show the first report of the crash was around 12:30 p.m. Hours later the road remains closed.
This is all the information available at this time. Stay with WAVY for updates.