Tractor-trailer crash shuts down part of US-17 in Isle of Wight Co.

Location of tractor-trailer crash on US-17 (Carrollton Blvd) in Isle of Wight Co. on Sept. 23, 2021. Photo courtesy: VDOT

ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. (WAVY) – All northbound and southbound lanes of US-17 (Carrollton Blvd) in the area of Bush Creek Circle are closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.

The last update from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said a detour is in place at US-258.

10 On Your Side has reached out to Virginia State Police for more information on the crash.

Tweets from VDOT show the first report of the crash was around 12:30 p.m. Hours later the road remains closed.

This is all the information available at this time. Stay with WAVY for updates.