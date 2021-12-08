Tractor-trailer crash closes westbound lanes of I-64 in New Kent County

A sign blocks an on ramp to Interstate 410, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in San Antonio. Many roads, highways and interstates remain closed to to icy conditions. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer crash has closed all westbound lanes on I-64 in New Kent County, between mile markers 214 and 211.

The New Kent Sheriff’s Office says that the roadway will be shut down for an undetermined about of time as they work to investigate and clear the crash.

Traffic is being diverted and may cause delays on Rt. 60 and Rt. 249.

Virginia State Police are investigating.