Tractor-trailer crash closes westbound lanes of I-64 in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer crash has closed all westbound lanes on I-64 in New Kent County, between mile markers 214 and 211.

The New Kent Sheriff’s Office says that the roadway will be shut down for an undetermined about of time as they work to investigate and clear the crash.

Traffic is being diverted and may cause delays on Rt. 60 and Rt. 249. 

Virginia State Police are investigating.

