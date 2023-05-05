NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer crash has caused some lane closures and delays Friday morning on Interstate 64 in Newport News.
According to VDOT, the crash occurred on I-64 near J. Clyde Morris. As of just before 9 a.m., the west right center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed due to the crash.
VDOT says motorists can expect delays and that traffic is currently backed up about three and a half miles.
Video obtained from a WAVY viewer shows a vehicle engulfed in flames near the J Clyde Morris exit.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the crash and if there are any injuries.
