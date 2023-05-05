NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer crash has caused some lane closures and delays Friday morning on Interstate 64 in Newport News.

According to VDOT, the crash occurred on I-64 near J. Clyde Morris. As of just before 9 a.m., the west right center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed due to the crash.

Courtesy: Holly Rogers

VDOT says motorists can expect delays and that traffic is currently backed up about three and a half miles.

Video obtained from a WAVY viewer shows a vehicle engulfed in flames near the J Clyde Morris exit.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the crash and if there are any injuries.