NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer crash caused lane closures and delays Thursday morning on Interstate 64 in Newport News.

According to Virginia State Police, the call for a fully engulfed overturned tractor-trailer came in around 7:25 a.m. eastbound on I-64. VDOT says this crash occurred near Jefferson Ave.

VSP says all eastbound lanes and one westbound lane were blocked. Two eastbound lanes and all westbound lanes have since reopened, but VDOT is asking drivers to seek alternative routes.



On VDOT cameras, you could see a number of fire trucks and police as they worked to put out a fire coming from what is believed to be the tractor-trailer. VDOT also says they are setting up a diversion at Fort Eustis Blvd. (exit 250).

The Newport News Police Department posted to Facebook Thursday morning stating that fuel was actively burning and that it was spreading into the storm drains.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the crash and if there are any injuries.