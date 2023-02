UPDATE: S Battlefield Blvd. northbound at Old Battlefield Blvd. has reopened.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer crash is causing lane closures on S Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake.

According to a tweet from Chesapeake Roads, A lane on SBattlefield Blvd. northbound at Old Battlefield Blvd. is closed due to an 18-wheeler accident.

The ETA for the lane to reopen is 4:30 p.m.