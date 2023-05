Tractor-trailer crash causes an exit to close on I-264 in Portsmouth (Photo Courtesy: VDOT)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer crash has caused an exit to close Wednesday afternoon on I-264 in Portsmouth.

According to VDOT, exit 2A on I-264 near Greenwood Dr. in closed due to the crash and that driver can expect delays.

VDOT has not said when the exit is expected to reopen.