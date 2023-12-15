PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Motorists can expect delays on I-264 near Greenwood Drive due to a tractor-trailer crash.
As of 12:23 p.m., all westbound lanes are closed as crews work to clear the road. The west entrance ramp and exit 2A are also closed as a result of this incident.
Traffic backups are approximately 2 miles.
Traffic cameras show an overturned tractor-trailer blocking all westbound lanes at mile marker 1.6 in the City of Portsmouth.
10 On Your Side is working to gather more information on this crash.
