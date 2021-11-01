Tractor-trailer crash backs up traffic on I-64 east in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer snarled traffic Monday afternoon on Interstate 64 in Chesapeake.

According to a 511 Hampton Roads tweet, the crash was in the eastbound lanes at mile-marker 292.3 near the Interstate 464 interchange.

As of 4:15 p.m., there was a 3.1-mile backup. The east left shoulder and left lane were closed.

Virginia State Police dispatchers said there were no injuries reported in the crash, which happened just after 3 p.m.

