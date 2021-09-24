Tractor-trailer catches on fire in westbound lane of I-64 in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police and fire and rescue crews responded to a tractor-trailer that caught on fire early Friday morning on I-64 at Effingham Street.

The vehicle was stopped in the westbound lanes around 4:24 a.m. when the engine began smoking and then caught on fire.

State Police confirmed the driver made it out of the vehicle safely and is unharmed.

WAVY News 10’s Madison Glassman reported that 100 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from the truck.

All eastbound lanes before the Downtown Tunnel were temporarily closed and traffic was rerouted as crews worked to clear the scene.