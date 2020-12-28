Tow truck driver injured after crash involving train in Chesapeake

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

Crash involving tow truck and train Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 in Chesapeake. (WAVY photo/Mike Marrero)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A tow truck driver sustained minor injuries Monday after their truck was struck by a train in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake Police responded to the crash in the 2900 block of Yadkin Road around 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Once on scene, officers discovered a rollback tow truck had been hit by a train as it attempted to cross over the tracks.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, police said. They were taken to a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10