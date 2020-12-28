Tow truck driver injured after crash involving train in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A tow truck driver sustained minor injuries Monday after their truck was struck by a train in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake Police responded to the crash in the 2900 block of Yadkin Road around 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Once on scene, officers discovered a rollback tow truck had been hit by a train as it attempted to cross over the tracks.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, police said. They were taken to a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.