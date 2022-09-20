PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation tells 10 On Your Side they’re moving quickly to provide toll relief to even more drivers in Hampton Roads at the Midtown and Downtown tunnels.

The Elizabeth River Crossing Task Force met recently to share what VDOT is recommending to improve the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Toll Relief Program.

According to VDOT’s presentation, starting November 2022, those making less than $50,000 and living anywhere in Hampton Roads would be eligible to apply for relief. For drivers in two-axle vehicles, that relief would come in the form of a 50% rebate being applied back to your E-ZPass account the following day.

Additionally, drivers would be able to enroll in the program year-round, not just in a fixed timeframe.

The weekly maximum amount of rebated transactions is 10 passes through the Midtown or Downtown tunnels.

In a statement to 10 On Your Side, a VDOT spokeswoman said, “VDOT is moving forward, as efficiently as possible, to incorporate the changes to the Toll Relief Program. The effective date to incorporate these changes is planned for Nov. 1, 2022.”





Eligible drivers have to live in the “Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization” region, which extends up to Gloucester and James City counties to the north and as far west as Southampton and Isle of Wight counties.

More information about enrolling in VDOT’s Toll Relief Program is expected to come this October. Stay with WAVY.com for those details.