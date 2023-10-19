PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s big news for those who take the daily commute through the Downtown and Midtown tunnels, but make more than the current $50,000 cutoff for toll relief.

VDOT in partnership with Elizabeth River Crossings announced Thursday they’re expanding relief for those who make up to $65,000 a year, starting on October 29, giving more people that 50% off discount per trip.

They’re also expanding the discount to up to 14 trips per week, up from the current 10.

This comes a year after they raised the eligibility limit to $50,000 from the previous $30,000, and expanded the benefit to anyone living in Hampton Roads (previously it was just for Portsmouth and Norfolk residents).

“We remain unwavering in our dedication to this community, and through this improved program, our aim is to provide increased benefits to income-restrained residents and improve mobility throughout the entire region,” said ERC CEO Anna Bonet in a release.

Funding for the program comes from ERC, which is contributing more than $3.3 million in 2023. That amount will increase by 3.5% each year after.

To apply for relief, you just have to provide a proof of income and residency at one of the E-ZPass Centers in Norfolk or Portsmouth. There’s no enrollment deadline, but you won’t want to miss the chance to start saving.

To learn more about Toll Relief, visit www.VDOTTollRelief.com.