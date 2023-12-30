(WAVY) — As Jan. 1 rolls around the corner, here’s what to expect from the tolls in your area.

Tolls are expected to increase for some tunnels and bridges in Hampton Roads.

Before we get into the prices, let’s first put a reminder for toll relief available for those eligible. If you live anywhere in the region and make less than $65,000 a year and drive through the Downtown or Midtown tunnels, you can apply for the expanded toll relief program.

Eligible drivers can receive a 50% discount on up to 14 trips per week, up from the current 10.

Here are the tolls expected to see an increase:

Downtown and Midtown Tunnels

Elizabeth River Crossings has announced increased toll rates for the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels effective Jan. 1.

For passenger vehicles using an E-ZPass, the toll rate during off-peak hours will increase by 16 cents, from $2.10 to $2.26 per trip. For those without an E-ZPass, the rate for off-peak hours will increase by 49 cents, from $6.28 to $6.77 per trip. Off-peak hours are from midnight to 5:30 a.m., 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight.

During peak hours, the passenger vehicle E-ZPass toll rate will increase by 29 cents, from $2.77 to $3.06 per trip. Those without an E-ZPass will pay an extra 62 cents per trip during peak hours, with the rate going from the current $6.95 to $7.57. Peak hours are from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., and 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For heavy vehicles with an E-ZPass, including tractor trailers and cars with trailers, the toll rate during off-peak hours will increase by 49 cents per trip, from $6.28 to $6.77. During peak hours, the rate for heavy vehicles with an E-ZPass will go up by $1.16, from $11.08 per trip to $12.24.

For heavy vehicles without an E-ZPass, the off-peak rate will increase by 82 cents, from $10.46 to $11.28 per trip. The peak rate for heavy vehicles will increase by $1.49, from $15.26 to $16.75 per trip.

Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

Starting on Jan. 1, 2024, the price for a one-way trip for most vehicles during peak season (May 15 to Sept. 15) will go up to $21, up from the current price of $18 set during the last increase in tolls in 2019.

The toll will be $16 one-way for the rest of the year, up from the current $14 off peak price. Return trips in 24 hours will stay at $6 for off peak, but will go up from $1 to $2 during peak season.

Here’s a look at the new pricing for cars, motorcycles, buses and more:

This is the third planned toll increase approved by the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel Commission in the past decade (the last two were in 2014 and 2019).

The commission voted back in 2013 to increase tolls about 10% every five years to pay for the new Parallel Thimble Shoal Tunnel Project, which recently had its completion timeline pushed back to December 2027 after its tunnel boring machine hit a large ship anchor. The tunnel machine is expected to restart its work in February 2024.

South Norfolk Jordan Bridge

South Norfolk Jordan Bridge announced an annual toll rate increase effective Jan. 1.

E-ZPass drivers of two-axle passenger vehicles, mopeds, and motorcycles will be debited $3.25 for each crossing from their valid prepaid account.

Pay-by-Mail customers with two-axle passenger vehicles, mopeds and motorcycles are expected to be invoiced by mail at $8.25 per trip approximately 30 days after travel.

For vehicles with three or more axles (including cars with trailers), toll rates start at $6.95 per crossing and may increase based on the time of travel and method of payment. Peak hours are 5:30-9 a.m. and 2:30-7 p.m. on weekdays. Off-peak rates apply during all other weekday hours, weekends, and select federal holidays (New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day). Additional fees apply to Pay-by-Mail transactions.