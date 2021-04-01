Tolls will increase for Chesapeake Expressway May 1

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Tolls are set to increase this year for the Chesapeake Expressway.

According to the City of Chesapeake, the scheduled toll increase will bring the rate up by $1 for all full-fare transactions and increase by $0.25 for all Discount Program transactions.

The new rates will take effect May 1.

The toll increase is part of a series of scheduled increases that were approved by Chesapeake City Council in July 2012 to meet “financial obligations.”

Toll revenues are used to repay construction debt and support ongoing operational and maintenance costs.

Get more information on the new toll rates here.

To enroll in the Discount Program, drivers must have a Virginia E-ZPass and call the Chesapeake Expressway at 757-204-0010, or visit the Chesapeake Expressway Administrative Office at 168 Toll Plaza Road in Chesapeake.