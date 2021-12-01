Tide gate testing to temporarily close HRBT lanes overnight on Sunday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is set to conduct routine tide gate testing at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officials say the testing is to prepare for possible adverse weather conditions.

Motorists traveling on Interstate 64 towards the HRBT can expect to stop for up to an hour in each direction. VDOT is encouraging drivers to Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) on Interstate 664 to avoid any delays.

Crews are expected to test the eastbound gates first, followed by the westbound gates at the HRBT.

Full directional closures are as follows:

2 a.m. to 3 a.m. – all eastbound traffic stopped

3 a.m. to 4 a.m. – all westbound traffic stopped