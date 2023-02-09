HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Department of Transportation officials are testing the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) tide gates this Super Bowl Sunday.

The routine tide gate testing starts at 2 a.m. on Sunday, February 12. The process is to make sure the facilities are prepared for possible adverse weather conditions.

Crews will first test the eastbound gates and then test the westbound gates at the HRBT. The schedule is listed below:

Sunday, February 12

2 a.m. to 3 a.m. – all eastbound traffic stopped

3 a.m. to 4 a.m. – all westbound traffic stopped

To avoid delays, residents are encouraged to use Interstate 664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternate route.

