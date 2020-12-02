Tide gate testing at the HRBT Sunday morning, potential ‘hour-long delays’

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — In preparation for possible unfavorable weather, the Virginia Department of Transportation is set to test the tide gates at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Sunday.
On December 6, drivers using the HRBT between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. should plan for “hour-long delays” for both east and westbound travelers.
Crews will first test the HRBT eastbound gates around 2 a.m. and then test the westbound gates at 3 a.m.
Here’s the schedule:
- From 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. – all eastbound traffic stopped
- From 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. – all westbound traffic stopped
To avoid delays, drivers are encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route.
