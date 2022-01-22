Three-vehicle crash closes all southbound lanes of MMMBT

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers on I-664 can expect significant delays due to a multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.
According to state police, the three-vehicle crash happened around 6:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 664 at the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.
Traffic is completely stopped in the southbound lanes and has caused traffic to back up approximately 1.5 miles.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more.
