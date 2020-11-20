Temporary road closure at Wilroy Road in Suffolk expected to lift Nov. 25

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Suffolk expects a temporary road closure on Wilroy Road to lift Nov. 25.

Part of the road has been closed in both directions south of Route 58 from River Creek Drive to Lassiter Lane since July 20.

The work demolished the existing deficient culvert and built a new bridge on Wilroy Road. As of Friday, Noc. 20, city crews were working to wrap up some items needed to reopen the road.

“Construction has been extremely complex due to wetlands in the area and an existing above-ground water main and sewer main,” the city wrote in a news release.

Periodic lane closures and delays will still happen for several weeks after the road reopens to traffic this month, the city said.

