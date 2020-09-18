Temporary Berkley Bridge road closures this weekend due to film production

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT officials say part of Interstate 264 at the Berkley Bridge and nearby ramps will be “intermittently closed” this weekend for the film production of a commercial.

Motorists traveling on Sunday in the area may experience brief road closures as early as 3 p.m. to as late as 7 p.m. Crews from VDOT and Virginia State Police will close impacted roads for a series of three brief intermittent stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes each.

I-264 in both directions at the Berkley Bridge and approaching the Downtown Tunnel

On-ramp to I-264 westbound from Market Street in Norfolk

On-ramp to I-264 westbound from City Hall Avenue in Norfolk

On-ramp to I-264 westbound from Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

On-ramp to I-264 eastbound from W. Berkley Avenue in Norfolk

On-ramp to I-264 eastbound from I-464 north in Norfolk

Motorists should be aware of possible travel delays and the potential for increased pedestrian traffic in the area. Additionally, VDOT says motorists are advised to consider alternate routes and stay alert for heavy traffic and pedestrians if traveling nearby.

The requesting commercial organization has obtained a single-use permit for film production, and the event has been coordinated between VDOT, Virginia State Police, Elizabeth River Crossings, the Film Office of the Virginia Tourism Corporation, and the City of Norfolk to minimize the impact on residents of Hampton Roads.

