Telecommuting? The miles you’re not driving could raise money for a local foodbank

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Telecommuting? The miles you’re not driving this month could raise money for a local foodbank.

TRAFFIX, a local program launched in 1995 by the Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization, has partnered with Agile Mile to help workers track the miles they aren’t driving during the coronavirus pandemic.

Users can record their telecommute miles online — and when those miles hit 750 cumulatively, TRAFFIX will donate $750 to the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, according to a news release.

According to TRAFFIX, telecommuting has several advantages: Roads are safer with less congestion, and the air is clearer because of fewer emissions from cars and other vehicles.

“It’s so easy – just download the app and begin logging telework days,” said Emily Cass, TRAFFIX program manager. “Users can see right away how many CO₂s they have reduced just by working from home. Together, we can help our neighbors and make a difference in Hampton Roads during these tough times.”

