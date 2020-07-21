Survey seeks public input on I-64/I-664 corridor improvements

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – If you travel along I-64/I-664 in Virginia and have suggestions on how it could be improved, several transportation groups want to hear from you.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB), with support from the Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment (OIPI), the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT), are seeking feedback from the public specifically about the I-64/664 Corridor Improvement Project.

Team members plan to study the 320 miles of Interstates 64 and 664 between the West Virginia state line and Hampton Roads and will use the public’s feedback as it prepares its draft plan.

The CTB plans to report its findings to the General Assembly in December.

An online study is available now at this link and will be available through August 14.

“The study will identify safety, reliability, and congestion issues and develop solutions to improve travel flow along this corridor,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine.

The study is interactive and lets participants drop map markers in areas where they have personally experienced safety and congestion issues.

The study team plans to offer a second public comment period in the fall.

Comments can also be submitted via email to: va64corridorplan@vdot.virginia.gov.

Enhanced project website: i-64-664publicinfo.com

MetroQuest online survey: metroquest.com

