Survey seeks public input on I-64/I-664 corridor improvements for second time

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — If you travel along I-64/I-664 in Virginia, several transportation groups are looking for your input for the second time this year.

Specifically, the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB), with support from the Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment (OIPI), the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) would like to know your thoughts on the I-64/664 Corridor Improvement Project.

Team members plan to study the 320 miles of interstates 64 and 664 between the West Virginia state line and Hampton Roads and will use the public’s feedback as it prepares its draft plan.

The initial survey came out in July of this year.

“I-64/664 is a critical multimodal corridor in Virginia that serves as a major commuter route and moves more than 7.2 million trucks and $135 billion in goods annually,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “As we advance options to improve safety, reliability, and congestion, feedback from citizens is an integral component in the decision process.”

Round two materials are now available here, and the comment period will end Saturday, Nov. 21.

The updated project website now has videos, interactive maps, display boards, photos, and other materials to provide detailed information about the potential solutions

Comments can also be submitted via email to: va64corridorplan@vdot.virginia.gov.

Enhanced project website: i-64-664publicinfo.com

MetroQuest online survey: metroquest.com

